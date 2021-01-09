Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Indonesia jet carrying 62 goes missing on domestic flight

items.[0].image.alt
Tatan Syuflana/AP
Indonesian soldiers stand near a crisis center set up following a report that a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers after take off, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Boeing 737-500 took off from Jakarta and lost contact with the control tower a few moments later. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Indonesia Plane
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-09 11:28:58-05

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet carrying 62 people has lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off from Indonesia’s capital on a domestic flight.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi says Flight SJ182 was delayed for an hour before it took off at 2:36 p.m. Saturday.

The plane disappeared from radar four minutes later, after the pilot contacted air traffic control to ascend to an altitude of 29,000 feet.

The airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.