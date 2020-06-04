Hong Kong passes law making it illegal to insult Chinese national anthem

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s legislature has passed a contentious bill that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

The legislation was approved over the opposition of pro-democracy lawmakers, who see it as an infringement of freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers say the law is necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem.

Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450).