Hong Kong passes law making it illegal to insult Chinese national anthem

Vincent Yu/AP
Pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan, center, holding a placard reading "A murderous regime stinks for ten thousand years" as they protest at the main chamber of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 4, 2020. Hong Kong’s legislature has passed a contentious bill that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. The legislation was approved over the opposition of pro-democracy lawmakers, who see it as an infringement on freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China. The pro-Beijing majority said the law was necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem. Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450). (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Posted at 4:04 AM, Jun 04, 2020
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s legislature has passed a contentious bill that makes it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem.

The legislation was approved over the opposition of pro-democracy lawmakers, who see it as an infringement of freedom of expression and the greater rights that residents of the semi-autonomous city have compared to mainland China.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers say the law is necessary for Hong Kong citizens to show appropriate respect for the anthem.

Those found guilty of intentionally abusing the “March of the Volunteers” face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,450).

