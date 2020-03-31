Harry, Meghan officially step down as 'senior' members of Royal Family

LONDON — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are ending their lives as senior members of Britain’s royal family and starting an uncertain new chapter as international celebrities and charity patrons.

In January the couple shocked Britain by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America.

The split becomes official on March 31.

In a farewell post on their SussexRoyal Instagram account, the couple said “the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile” because of the coronavirus pandemic. They said they would focus their attention now on understanding ”how we can best contribute."