Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home, official says

Dieu Nalio Chery/AP
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview in his office in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Moise told The Associated Press Wednesday that he will serve out his term despite rising violence, poor economic performance and months of protests over unresolved allegations of corruption in his predecessor’s administration. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Posted at 4:05 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 08:25:05-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence.

Interim Premier Claude Joseph says First Lady Martine Moïse is hospitalized.

Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.”

He said Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control on Wednesday.

The killing comes amid deepening political and economic instability and a spike in gang violence.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told MSNBC Wednesday President Joe Biden would be briefed on the situation later that morning.

“The message to the people of Haiti is this is a tragic tragedy,” she during a previously scheduled interview on CNN. “It’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and going through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”

