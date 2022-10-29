Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul

APTOPIX South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge
Lee Jin-man/AP
Rescue workers and firefighters try to help injured people near the scene of a crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. At least 146 people were killed and 100 more were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul officials said. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
APTOPIX South Korea Halloween Crowd Surge
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 18:58:31-04

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 146 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea’s worst disaster in years.

Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise further and that an unspecified number of the injured were in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!