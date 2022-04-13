Company sells microchip implants, letting customers pay with a swipe of their hand

UNITED KINGDOM (KGUN/CNN) — European tech company Walletmor is making implanted microchip transactions a reality.

It is the world's first company to sell this rice-grain sized technology to general consumers at $300 a piece.

The British-Polish company suggests using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the implant.

A spokesperson said about 200 people are already "microchipped."

However, these are only available to citizens living in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and European Union.

Walletmor says there are no refunds once the microchip is implanted.