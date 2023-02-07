Watch Now
Beginner’s luck: Teen wins $48M jackpot on first lottery purchase

Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 12:10:16-05

Canada's newest millionaire is one for the history books!

Meet 18-year-old Juliette Lamour, who won $48 million in the lottery last month.

She is now the country's youngest person to win a jackpot of this size.

Lamour also has beginner's luck; this was her first ever lottery purchase!

She got the check Friday, and told the crowd her grandfather encouraged her to buy the ticket for fun.

Lamour reveals she learned about her huge win while she was at work.

She says while her boss told her she could go home, her mother wanted her to stay and finish her shift.

As far as her plans for the money, Lamour says she plans to pursue her dream of going to medical school and becoming a doctor.

----

