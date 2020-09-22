Menu

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt's Saqqara pyramid

AP
This Sept. 2020 photo provided by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, posing with one of more than two dozen ancient coffins unearthed near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt. (Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 16:56:24-04

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archaeologists have unearthed more than two dozen ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of Cairo.

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry says the sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

The ministry said Monday that archaeologists were still working to determine the origins of the coffins, and that more details and “secrets” would be announced soon.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats, in an effort to revive its key tourism sector through attracting more tourists to the country.

