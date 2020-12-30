Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

Aftershocks from deadly 6.3-magnitude earthquake keep Croatians out of homes

items.[0].image.alt
AP
A view of remains of a car covered by debris and buildings damaged in an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. A strong earthquake has hit central Croatia and caused major damage and at least one death and 20 injuries in a town southeast of the capital Zagreb. (AP Photo)
APTOPIX Croatia Earthquake
APTOPIX Croatia Earthquake
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-30 10:56:46-05

PETRINJA, Croatia (AP) — A series of tremors have jolted central Croatia a day after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake killed at least seven people, injured dozens and left several towns and villages in ruins.

The strongest, 4.7-magnitude aftershock was recorded near the hardest-hit town of Petrinja, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the Croatian capital, Zagreb.

The 6.3-magnitude quake hit southeast of Zagreb just before 12:20 p.m. local time Tuesday and a magnitude 5.2 quake struck the same region of Croatia on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

A 12-year-old girl was among those killed in Petrinja, a town of some 25,000 people. Croatia's state broadcaster reported that another six people were killed in nearby villages.

Authorities say at least 26 people were hospitalized with injuries and many more remain unaccounted for.

Amid the aftershocks, many people spent the night in tents, their cars or military barracks. In the hard-hit village of Majske Poljane, where five people died, a little boy could be seen sleeping inside a van, wearing a cap on the chilly morning.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.