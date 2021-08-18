Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the UAE, country says

The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that it is hosting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for "humanitarian considerations."

The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country.

It quoted the country’s Foreign Ministry in a one-sentence statement.

Ghani was the head of a western-backed government that was toppled by the Taliban over the weekend. He fled the country on Sunday as Taliban forces overtook Kabul, ensuring his government's collapse.

Newsy reports that American officials on Saturday were warned that Ghani might flee the country.