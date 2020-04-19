Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWorld News

Actions

10 killed in shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada

items.[0].image.alt
10 killed in shooting rampage in Nova Scotia, Canada
Posted at 2:43 PM, Apr 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-19 18:15:49-04

ENFIELD, Nova Scotia — A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage across the northern part of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia Sunday, killing at least 10 people, including a policewoman.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman and authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and mocked up a car to make it seem like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

He was arrested by the RCMP Sunday in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of Halifax. Police later said he had died.

Officials said they don’t have a final death count, adding that "it almost certainly" will be more than 10 people.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.