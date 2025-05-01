Woman arrested in alleged child smuggling attempt in San Luis

SAN LUIS, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a woman in an alleged child smuggling attempt after uncovering suspicious behavior at the San Luis I Port of Entry early Monday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on April 29, CBP officers encountered a 23-year-old Mexican citizen and legal permanent resident driving a 2013 Chevrolet sedan.

A young child was asleep in the back seat. The woman presented a U.S. birth certificate and claimed to be the child’s mother.

However, officers noted that the boy appeared to be in an unusually deep sleep and did not match the age on the birth certificate.

"CBP officers observed that the child was in an abnormally deep sleep and did not appear to be the age as indicated on the birth certificate," the agency said in a statement.

Upon further examination, officers determined that the child was not related to the woman.

The boy, a 5-year-old Mexican citizen, lacked proper documentation for entry into the United States. The woman later admitted to giving the child sleep sedatives to evade detection.

“Sedating children is a dangerous and common tactic we see utilized by human smugglers attempting to avoid detection through our ports of entry,” said Chris Leon, area port director for San Luis. “Our CBP officers are up to date on emerging smuggling trends and committed to safeguarding our borders, especially when it comes to the protection of children.”

CBP seized the vehicle, and the woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

“Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint… [and] an individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented,” the agency stated.

