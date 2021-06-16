Winds led Arizona fire to spread, crews contain problem spot

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — High winds from thunderstorms on Tuesday evening caused a wildfire in south-central Arizona to spread, but crews were able to contain the problem spot to prevent further growth.

Crews working the Telegraph fire south of Superior were focusing on protecting homes and other structures in the El Capitan community, which, like five other nearby areas, remained evacuated.

The fire has burned 231 square miles (or 600 square kilometers) and was 59% contained as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire was first reported on June 4.

