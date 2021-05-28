Watch
Spur Fire: Growing wildfire destroys homes, forces evacuations in Bagdad, Arizona, west of Prescott

Fire estimated to be 150 acres and growing; power, phone lines are out
Evacuations are underway in Bagdad, Arizona due a wildfire, called the Spur Fire. It's estimated to be 75 acres.
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 27, 2021
BAGDAD, AZ — A growing wildfire that sparked Thursday afternoon in Bagdad, Arizona -- a mining town about 90 minutes west of Prescott -- has burned multiple structures, including homes, and forced evacuations in the area.

The Arizona State Forestry said in a tweet around 5:30 p.m. that the wildfire was estimated to be around 150 acres and was continuing to grow to the north. It is being fueled by dry grass and brush.

Our helicopter crew reported at least 15 homes were either actively on fire or heavily damaged, some completely destroyed.

Watch aerials from Air15 that were recorded Thursday:

Air15 video showed the charred remains of several structures, while smoke and flames were seen rising out of others. Ladder trucks were seen dousing water on structures, while a fire retardant was dropped on other areas. A helicopter was also seen using a bucket to carry water to certain areas.

Power is also out in Bagdad as lines were de-energized, according to the Arizona State Forestry. Phone lines were also out as the fire burned through the fiber
optic cables.

Evacuations have also been ordered. An evacuation center has been established at Hassayampa Elementary School, 195 East Coconino Street, in Wickenburg.

State Routes 96 and 97 are closed, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page.

