Ongoing Arizona wildfire leads to new evacuation order

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — An ongoing wildfire in south-central Arizona, which has caused on-and-off evacuations for a week, is now leading another community to be evacuated.

The Gila County Sheriff’s Office on Monday urged the community of El Capitan, which stretches on both sides of State Route 77, to evacuate after crews found the fire intensifying near the area. Fire officials say most fire lines are holding around the Telegraph Fire, which is at 74% containment.

The blaze, less than 2 miles southeast of Superior, has burned more than 137 square miles and destroyed 22 structures. Meanwhile, a nearly 2-square-mile wildfire up north east of Cornville has forced some evacuations.

