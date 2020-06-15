Mt. Lemmon, Summerhaven under 'SET' evacuation notice due to Bighorn Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is expanding its map of areas under evacuation notice as the Bighorn Fire continues to spread.

Summerhaven and other portions of the Mt. Lemmon area are under the "SET" evacuation protocol as is consistent with the "READY, SET, GO" phases for evacuation. Residents of areas under the "SET" protocol are asked to prepare for an immediate evacuation if necessary, or even voluntarily relocate with family or friends.

As part of the evacuation protocol, PCSD says the Mt. Lemmon Highway will be closed to traffic at milepost zero, open to only residents and business owners.

The "SET" protocol is in effect north of Organization Ridge Road, PCSD said.

MAP OF EVACUATION AREA:



PCSD is also asking those who voluntarily relocate to keep social distancing precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing masks and avoiding close contact with others.