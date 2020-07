TUCSON, Ariz. — JULY 14, 2020

11:39 a.m.

According to the Bureau of Land Managment, the fire was started by lightning July 11 near Safford.

The fire, which is burning near Jackson Peak within the Santa Theresa Wilderness, grew to 939 acres and is 0 percent contained.

The Southeast Zone Type 3 Incident Management Team is working to protect structures and homes.

The Black Rock Road is closed at the San Carlos Apache Reservation boundary.