Pima County Sheriff's Department and the county's Office of Emergency Management is asking people in Redington to evacuate. The perimeter for evacuation follows the county lines on the north and east sides

Redington Road will be closed at the end of the pavement.

If you have questions about the evacuation you can call 351-FIRE (3473).

At this time, no evacuation shelters are open. PCSD says to call the Red Cross at 1-800-842-7349 if you need assistance.