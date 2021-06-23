Fear of wildfires forces forest closures across Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — National forests in Arizona are the go-to spots in the summer as people look to escape sweltering desert temperatures.

The options for cooling off are limited now. Nearly all the national forests in the state will be fully closed this week as firefighting resources run thin and fire danger remains high. Wildfires burning across Arizona already have forced rural residents out of their homes and sent motorists on detours.

Portions of forests in other states also are off-limits, but the shutdowns in Arizona are the most widespread. The closures are altering vacation plans for campers, anglers and mountain bikers ahead of the July 4 holiday.

