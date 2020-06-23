Crews encircling fire; evacuations, highway closures ending

Firefighters have contained three-fifths of a major fire northeast of metro Phoenix and the Gila County sheriff says authorities have lifted evacuation notices and are reopening highways in some areas.

A statement issued Sheriff J. Adam Shepherd said portions of State Routes 87 and 88 that were closed would reopen Tuesday. Shepherd also said evacuation notices previously issued for Gila County communities have been lifted.

Crews continued to battle large fires north of the Grand Canyon, in the Santa Catalina Mountains overlooking Tucson, in the the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona and east of New River on the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.

