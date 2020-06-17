Crews battling Arizona fires contend with wind-driven flames

PHOENIX (AP) — Firefighters battling large wildfires across Arizona contended with wind-driven runs of flames across rugged terrain amid hot and dry weather.

About a half-dozen rural communities on Wednesday remained under evacuation notices issued previously for fires in national forests near Tucson in southern Arizona, north of the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona and in east-central Arizona northeast of metro Phoenix.

Hundreds of firefighters are assigned to each fire. No structure damage has been reported.

