Expect your phone to 'buzz' from Nationwide Emergency Alert Test Wednesday, Oct. 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 11:20 a.m. MST, a nationwide emergency alert test will occur.
This is a standard test, conducted every three years through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
It is broadcasted on cell phones, wireless devices, radios and TVs. This is also in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission.
No action is required from the public; it's a routine check of the emergency alert system's effectiveness.
For more information, visit the FEMA website.
