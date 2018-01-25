Sabino High School English teacher finalist for teacher of the year award

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Arizona Athletics and KGUN9 are proud to present the nominees for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Chris Allen is an AP English teacher at Sabino High School.

Allen feels her students actually inspire her.

"When they come in as juniors the transition happens," Allen said. "They find their voices and become stronger writers and stronger thinkers. Then send them off after two years, it's exciting and different every single day. So it always comes down to the kids."

During her 28-years of teaching, including 14-years at Sabino, Allen has seen students face various challenges.

In recent years it has been smartphones and social media distracting her students.

"I really want to empower them to be critical thinkers and to analyze the world around them, and to have a voice no matter what," Allen explains. "In whatever career they chose to do."

Her students will tell you how much fun she makes class, and how deserving she is of this recognition.

Miss Allen will tell you how humbled and honored she is at being a teacher of the year finalist.

"I'm just coming in and doing what I enjoy and what I've enjoyed for 28-years."

She is one of nine finalists for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

The winner will be announced in early March.