Marana High School music teacher finalist for teacher of the year

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Arizona Athletics and KGUN9 are proud to present the nominees for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Jim Attebery from Marana High School inspires his students through his obvious passion for music.

"I love music," said Attebery. "I love having the opportunity to teach music to the students. I love that they give me that back in return."

Mr. Attebery has been teaching music in public schools since 1995, and has been at Marana as Director of Bands since 2002. He believes there is nothing more important than teaching.

"I get to hang out with the coolest kids on a daily basis, Attebery said. "We walk together and we discover things together. I see the eyes light up. There's not a better day in your life than having a student kind of (snap) the light goes on."

An outstanding teacher of guitar, and Director of the Marana Tigers Band, Mr. Attebery is humbled by his nomination for teacher of the year.

"When you're on a campus of really good teachers, really good staff, the fact that I was selected is humbling, very overwhelming. I'm still kind of getting use to it."