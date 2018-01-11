Inspiring through music lands Walden Grove H.S. director nomination for award

SAHUARITA, AZ (KGUN9-TV) - KGUN9 On Your Side and Arizona Athletics are proud to present the nominees for the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Walden Grove High School's Band and Orchestra Director Ryan Caryle-Ogren has been inspiring his student by teaching them more than just music since the school opened just over seven years ago.

"He doesn't just teach us," says Walden Grove Senior Alayna Grimes, "he actually goes beyond that. He gets to know all of us, and he cares about every single one of us."

While Caryle-Ogren has built a strong reputation for the school in the music community, he has built an even stronger relationship with his students.

Senior Dennis Tores says it is Caryle-Ogren who makes music interesting. "He's got me into all of these musical groups and I'm super involved in school. I'm always super busy," says Tores.

"It makes me feel good that I am making a difference in their lives," says the Walden Grove Band and Orchestra Director. Caryle-Ogren says he cares for his students, expressing "the more tips and tools I can give them to succeed no matter what they're going to do," is most important.

In just a short time, he has elevated the Walden Grove Band and Orchestra to an impressive level. Caryle-Ogren points to his own high school experience at Ironwood Ridge and credits Director Mark Hodge, a mentor and now colleague.

Upon receiving the nomination, he says "it's honestly nice to be recognized for the time and hours, but it's extremely humbling to be put in the same regard with some of the other teachers in the area."

Ryan Caryle-Ogren is one of nine finalists. The winner of the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award will be announced in early March.