Benson H.S. teacher nominated for award for inspiring students

the nominees for the 2017 Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award.

Meet Laurie Taylor from Benson High School, who enthusiastically inspires her students.

"I believe learning should be fun, but it has to have substance. There needs to be a reason behind what we do," said Taylor.

For Laurie Taylor teaching British Literature at Benson High School is a far cry from her former career in the medical field.

"It's real time. In Real time I'm seeing the students, you're connecting with people."

Taylor is now 15 years into her second career as an English teacher. After earning 2010 Cochise County Teacher of the Year while at Valley Union High School, she's found a new home at Benson High.

"When I got the job, it was with these students, my current seniors, as an 8th grade teacher. When I taught them in 8th grade, they inspired me."

But it's Taylor who is inspiring her students to appreciate literature, and to appreciate her passion for them and for teaching.

"I'm still in contact with many of my students from back in the day. I just got a text from one of my students that she is now a teacher. Texted that I hope I can make my classes as fun as yours. You're still inspiring. Even though she graduated seven years ago, there still is this inspiration. Sometime, not always, but sometimes things come full circle."

Taylor is one of nine finalists. The winner of the Circle K Outstanding High School Faculty Award will be announced in early March.