Yuma Police looking into shooting of teenager

YUMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yuma Police are investigating a shooting that sent one teenager to the hospital.

On Saturday, May 27, officers responded to the 300 block of South 7th Avenue, after receiving reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, Yuma police encountered a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment; the department says he is expected to make a recovery.

It is still an active investigation, and police do not yet have a suspect in custody at this time. The department is offering up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.