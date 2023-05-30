Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Yuma Police looking into shooting of teenager

The 19-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the department says the suspect is still at large.
Yuma Police investigating shooting of teenager
Posted at 6:26 AM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 09:30:20-04

YUMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yuma Police are investigating a shooting that sent one teenager to the hospital.

On Saturday, May 27, officers responded to the 300 block of South 7th Avenue, after receiving reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, Yuma police encountered a 19-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teenager was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment; the department says he is expected to make a recovery.

It is still an active investigation, and police do not yet have a suspect in custody at this time. The department is offering up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Watch KGUN 9 on your favorite streaming device 24/7!