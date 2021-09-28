Yuma bus driver is accused of endangerment; 21 students hurt

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma say a school bus driver is accused of intentionally slamming on the brakes during her route last week, injuring 21 of the 44 students aboard.

They say 41-year-old Nona Scott was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of 44 counts of endangerment, 21 counts of assault and one count of false reporting.

Police say Scott initially told officers that something ran across the road as the bus was going through a parking lot on an after-school route around 4 p.m. Thursday and she had to hit the brakes hard.

That reportedly caused most of the students to jolt forward into the seat in front of them.

Police say it's believed the hard braking by Scott was intentional although the motive remains unknown.

----

