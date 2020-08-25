Yuma authorities ID man and woman in apparent homicide case

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Yuma have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a house last week in an apparent homicide.

Yuma County Sheriff's officials say the victims are 37-year-old Ronnie Manuel Rather and 39-year-old Paige Genaw.

They say both were Yuma residents, but did not release any information on the couple's relationship.

Sheriff's deputies did a welfare check last Friday afternoon and found an open door at the house and both Rather and Genaw dead with gunshot wounds.

Sheriff's officials say the case remains under investigation and there was no immediate word of any possible suspects.