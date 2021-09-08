Watch
Young Sikhs still struggle with post-Sept. 11 discrimination

Seth Wenig/AP
Raghuvinder Singh, center, participates in a Sikh worship service at a gurdwara in Glen Rock, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Baba Punjab Singh, a Sikh priest visiting from India, was shot in the head by a white supremacist Army veteran in Wisconsin in 2012, and left partially paralyzed. He died from his wounds in 2020. Over seven years, the priest’s son, Raghuvinder Singh, split his time between caring for his father in Oak Creek and working in Glen Rock, New Jersey, as assistant priest at a gurdwara there. Raghuvinder said the greatest lesson his father taught him was how to embody “chardi kala,” which calls for steadfast optimism in the face of oppression. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Raghuvinder Singh
Posted at 7:02 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 22:02:19-04

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Young Sikh Americans still struggle with discrimination a generation after Sept. 11 unleashed bias against them and their older relatives, ranging from school bullying to racial profiling to hate crimes.

The attacks often make it hard fhaior them to embrace the Sikh concept of eternal optimism.

The prime targets have been male Sikhs, who typically wear beards and turbans to demonstrate their faith.

One Sikh entrepreneur was shot dead at his Arizona gas station just four days after 9/11 by a man who declared he was going to avenge the attacks.

Younger Sikhs say hate crimes against their community should be better tracked.

