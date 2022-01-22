You can buy the Wayne's World Mirthmobile complete with ceiling-mounted licorice dispenser in Arizona!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — "Let me bring you up to speed. My name is Wayne Campbell. Ah, the Mirthmobile!"

One of the most famous cars in movie history can now be yours!

"This is my best friend, Garth Algar. Hi."

The Mirthmobile is a powder blue 1976 AMC Pacer that rose to cinematic fame in the opening scene of 1992's cult classic 'Wayne's World.'

"I think we'll go with a little Bohemian Rhapsody, gentlemen. Good call! Galileo! Magnifico!"

Barrett-Jackson is in Scottsdale from January 22-30 and this is one of the cars up for auction!

"It will be mine, oh yes, it will be mine."

Complete with camera mounts and the original custom paint job, you would be too mental to pass up on this opportunity! True to the film, it also has mismatching front and back hubcaps. Unlike in the movie, the stereo does work. Not to mention, it does come with the fan-favorite ceiling-mounted licorice dispenser!

"CAR! Game on!"

Bang your head to some Bohemian Rhapsody while eating licorice and watch the video above!

IF YOU GO:

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260