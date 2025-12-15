WWII-era grenades prompt evacuation in the City of Globe

GLOBE, AZ — An area of the City of Globe was evacuated on Monday over a grenade situation.

Officials say World War II-era grenades were turned in to the Globe Police Department and out of an abundance of caution, evacuations were put in place.

Pine Street and Veterans Park are closed until further notice.

Video from the scene shows the area blocked off by barricades with a large police presence.

abc15

It's unclear who turned in the grenades.

Officials caution everyone to avoid the area and to not enter the restricted areas.