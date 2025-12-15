Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WWII-era grenades prompt evacuation in the City of Globe

The evacuations were put into place near the police department as a precaution, officials say
GLOBE, AZ — An area of the City of Globe was evacuated on Monday over a grenade situation.

Officials say World War II-era grenades were turned in to the Globe Police Department and out of an abundance of caution, evacuations were put in place.

Pine Street and Veterans Park are closed until further notice.

Video from the scene shows the area blocked off by barricades with a large police presence.

It's unclear who turned in the grenades.

Officials caution everyone to avoid the area and to not enter the restricted areas.

