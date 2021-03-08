Menu

Worker died after being struck by railroad maintenance gear

<p>File photo of railroad tracks.</p>
Posted at 3:31 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 17:31:14-05

VAIL, Ariz. (AP) — Investigators say a Union Pacific Railroad employee who died five weeks ago in an on-the-job accident in southern Arizona was struck by a piece of by maintenance equipment that's used to tamp on wood crossties that sit underneath tracks.

In a preliminary report released Monday, the National Transportation Safety Board said Union Pacific employee James Morgan was inspecting crossties on Jan. 31 near Vail, Arizona, and had been walking between the rails and the front of the machinery, which sat on top of the tracks.

Another person who was operating the equipment tried to stop at another crosstie but continued going forward and struck Morgan.

