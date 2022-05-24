Women busted in Casa Grande, accused of hiding fentanyl in collagen bottles

CASA GRANDE, AZ — A beauty bust!

Two women were busted in Casa Grande for allegedly having fentanyl pills hidden in collagen supplement bottles.

On Monday, Casa Grande police stopped a black SUV for speeding.

During the stop, K9 Officer Deutz and his handler discovered approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills inside the supplement bottles.

Casa Grande PD

Additionally, a handgun and a large amount of cash were discovered.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Martha Lopez, and a passenger, identified as 30-year-old Tania Luna Solis were arrested and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Two juveniles were also inside the car and were placed into the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

The transport and sale of drugs in our community affects us all. It is hard to quantify the number of lives this investigation has saved, but I am sure we are making a difference,” said City of Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory.