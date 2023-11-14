Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsStatewide News

Actions

Woman ordered to pay $38,952 to American Airlines after causing flight to be diverted

Sky Harbor pink sky
City of Phoenix
Sky Harbor pink sky
Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 14:11:29-05

PHOENIX — A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to more than three months in prison and has to pay restitution after causing a flight from Phoenix to be diverted.

According to federal court paperwork, the 29-year-old woman used profanities and threatened flight attendants and passengers on an American Airlines flight on February 12, 2022. The flight was originally from Phoenix to Honolulu, Hawaii but had to be diverted back to Phoenix because of the disturbance.

The disturbance caused several flights to be re-routed, according to a release from the US Department of Justice. The woman pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a flight crew member and must pay $38,952 to American Airlines as restitution. She also has three years of probation and is not permitted to fly without court approval during that time.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Basketball 2023-24 Season Preview

Eastside News

Sign up to donate