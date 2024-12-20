Woman missing from commercial bus trip along Grand Canyon's South Rim

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials are searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after disappearing from a commercial trip.

Martha Overholser, 66, reportedly failed to return on a commercial bus tour near the Mather Point area on the South Rim on December 10.

Officials say she is believed to have walked west, possibly toward the Bright Angel Lodge or Hermits Rest.

She was last seen wearing a long off-white coat, a grey sweatshirt, and a navy blue bag, which are pictured below. She is said to be about 5’2” and 110 pounds.

Grand Canyon NPS

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the NPS ISB Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.