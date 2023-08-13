Watch Now
Woman in critical condition after rescue crews airlift her off Camelback Mountain

Phoenix Fire Department
Posted at 3:51 PM, Aug 13, 2023
PHOENIX (KNXV) — A 63-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was airlifted off Camelback Mountain Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the woman became extremely overheated while hiking on the Echo Canyon Trail.

Crews were able to reach the woman on the mountain, but officials say they decided to fly her off the mountain after advanced life support measures by paramedics.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition for further treatment.

Fire officials say firefighters involved in the rescue will undergo a strict rehabilitation process before returning to service.

