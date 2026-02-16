Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman dies after reportedly falling from a crane basket in western Maricopa County

What led up to the woman falling is under investigation
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — A woman has died after she reportedly fell from the basket of a crane on Sunday in far western Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a report of an accident involving a piece of equipment near 485th Avenue and Salome Highway.

A woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials from Arizona Fire and Medical Authority tell ABC15 that the woman was ejected from the basket of a crane.

It's not yet clear what led up to the accident.

MCSO is investigating the incident.

