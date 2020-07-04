Woman dies after falling at Grand Canyon's Mather Point

A death investigation is underway at the Grand Canyon.

Park officials say on Friday, July 3, rangers were alerted about a hiker who fell from the rim west of Mather Point.

When rangers arrived to the area they found 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez, of Scottsdale, about 100 feet below the rim.

She was pronounced dead and her body was recovered.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park say Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating.

Last month, a woman identified as 49-year-old Catherine Houe of Daly City, California, died while hiking at Grand Canyon South Kaibab Trail. Officials say she died from exposure after hiking into the canyon to spend the night at Phantom Ranch.

In a statement from Grand Canyon National Park staff, all visitors are encouraged to have a safe visit this holiday weekend by staying on designated trails and walkways, and always keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim. They also remind visitors to stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.