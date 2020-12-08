Woman arrested at Phoenix airport with a knife hidden in bra

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI says a woman was arrested at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after allegedly trying to pass through security and board a flight to San Francisco recently with a folding knife concealed in her bra.

FBI officials said Tuesday that 36-year-old Erine Aisha Robertson was charged with the federal crime of attempting to carry a weapon on an aircraft.

They say the incident occurred on Nov. 28. Court documents show an alarm went off as Robertson passed through the sensor at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint.

Authorities say Robertson was taken to a private screening room where she reached into her bra and pulled out a small pocket knife. Robertson's hometown wasn't immediately available Tuesday.