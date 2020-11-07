Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Witness highlights age of murder case with query about pager

items.[0].image.alt
Gavel shot
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 15:35:57-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A witness in a central Arizona murder trial highlighted the age of the case when she was asked to describe a pager.

Marisol Gonzalez was pregnant when she was fatally shot in a Cottonwood alley in 1997 and overdue to deliver the baby she named Andrew.

Her ex-boyfriend, Cecilio Cruz, could face more than 40 years in prison if he's convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

The first week of trial wrapped up Friday. The prosecution sought to establish a timeline around the time Gonzalez was killed.

Cruz's attorney suggested police didn't fully explore other potential suspects.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7