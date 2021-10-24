Watch
Winning $108M Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City

Arizona Lottery tickets worth $3 million and $4.8 million yet to be claimed
Posted at 10:48 AM, Oct 24, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Lottery officials say a Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Havasu City earlier this week has won the $108 million jackpot.

They say the winning ticket was sold at the Desert Martini store on Wednesday and it matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot remains unclaimed due to the lottery office in Phoenix being closed for the weekend, but players have 180 days to redeem their prizes.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket can be paid in 30 payments over 29 years as an annuity, or they can take a lump-sum cash payment of $75.2 million.

Both amounts are calculated before taxes. Officials say the retailer who sold the ticket will also get a $50,000 bonus from the Arizona Lottery.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

