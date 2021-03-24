Wind, solar farm proposed for rural site in Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Florida-based company plans to build a renewable energy farm with dozens of wind turbines and hundreds of acres of solar panels on a mix of private and state trust land in a rural area of northern Arizona's Coconino County.

Along with 61 turbines and up to 600 acres of solar panels, the Babbitt Ranch Energy Center planned by NextEra Energy Resources would include a battery storage facility.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that the project would be located between Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon and that the company expects to submit it to Coconino County for approval this summer.