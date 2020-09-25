Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Wildfire closes Interstate 17 80 miles north of Phoenix

items.[0].image.alt
WATCH: Toronto police arrest woman smashing police cars
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-25 19:28:34-04

CAMPE VERDE, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire has forced officials to close the north- and southbound lanes of Interstate 17 about 80 miles north of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Transporation says the fire broke out Friday afternoon just north of Camp Verde.

There's no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Northbound I-17 is especially busy on Friday afternoons when people from metro Phoenix head to the high country for the weekend.

Alternate routes are available but they will add a substantial amount of travel time.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.