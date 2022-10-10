Wild horses found shot in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest

Wild horse advocates are outraged after at least 12 horses were found dead in the Apache Forest near Alpine in far eastern Arizona. They say the horses had all been shot.

The animals have been the focus of a legal battle between the U.S. Forest Service, which considers the horses stray livestock, and animal advocates who say they date back generations and should be treated no differently than deer, elk, or any other animals that live in the area.

A court ruled in favor of the U.S. Forest Service, which has begun the process of rounding up the horses and selling them at auction.

Simone Netherlands is a wild horse advocate. She's purchased and/or adopted out 23 of the Alpine horses herself but says she can't save them all alone.

She's offering financial help to anyone willing to offer a good home for some of the horses. She can be contacted through another organization she runs, the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group.

The U.S. Forest Service released the following statement:

"Recently, the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests received a report of deceased horses near the Forest Road 25 on the Alpine and Springerville Ranger Districts. The forest is currently coordinating with the appropriate officials in support of the investigation of the deceased horses.

Investigatory jurisdiction is a cornerstone of cooperation with partner agencies. The forest is currently coordinating with agencies that have investigatory jurisdiction of livestock in Arizona. Because the investigation is ongoing, the Forest Service cannot provide further comment at this time.

Information will be shared as it becomes available."

