Westbound I-10 re-open outside Phoenix metro area after earlier closure

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.
According to ADOT, all lanes have re-opened on westbound I-10 at where the crash occurred near milepost 173.
——
Drivers heading north from Tucson Friday afternoon ahead of the long weekend may want to plan an alternate route to avoid I-10 heading into the Phoenix metro area.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) reports all westbound lanes of I-10 are closed due to a crash near the Gila River, at milepost 173. Traffic maps are showing backups extending as far south as the Maricopa-Pinal County line as of about 4 p.m.
ADOT is advising drivers avoid this stretch of the Interstate at this time. Authorities have not provided and estimated time for westbound lanes to re-open.
Updates are provided in real time at Arizona 511.
----
