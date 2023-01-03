Weigh in on Arizona's Long Range Transportation Plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating its long-range transportation plan, laying the groundwork for the state's transportation priorities through the year 2050.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 is the final day for members of the public to take a survey that will contribute to the direction of the 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

The goal of the plan is to help prioritize future ADOT projects, providing direction as the state looks to preserve, modernize or expand its roadways, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

Survey takers are asked to provide feedback on what they think is important when it comes to transportation within the state, and to take into consideration factors such as economic strength, environmental health, and roadway safety.

The LRTP survey contains four short sections and should take only a few minutes to complete.

Tomorrow is the last day to take ADOT’s Long-Range Transportation Plan survey, which outlines ADOT's priorities and vision for Arizona’s transportation system over the next 25 years.



Take the survey at https://t.co/Tsgub40BeA through the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 4. pic.twitter.com/PapbVxygXl — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 3, 2023

Take the Survey online before the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The LRTP survey is available both in English and Spanish.