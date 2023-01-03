Watch Now
Weigh in on Arizona's Long Range Transportation Plan

Public survey closes by end of day Wednesday, Jan. 4
Megan Meier
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 17:32:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating its long-range transportation plan, laying the groundwork for the state's transportation priorities through the year 2050.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 is the final day for members of the public to take a survey that will contribute to the direction of the 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP).

The goal of the plan is to help prioritize future ADOT projects, providing direction as the state looks to preserve, modernize or expand its roadways, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

Survey takers are asked to provide feedback on what they think is important when it comes to transportation within the state, and to take into consideration factors such as economic strength, environmental health, and roadway safety.

The LRTP survey contains four short sections and should take only a few minutes to complete.

Take the Survey online before the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The LRTP survey is available both in English and Spanish.

