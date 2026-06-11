WATCH: How Phoenix is planning for a drier future

PHOENIX — As Arizona waits for the federal government to finalize new operating rules for the Colorado River, Phoenix officials say they are preparing for a wide range of possible outcomes.

The City of Phoenix receives about 40% of its water supply from the Colorado River. While future cuts are expected, city leaders still do not know exactly how much water Arizona could lose under the next set of federal guidelines.

Rather than waiting for those decisions, Phoenix says it is already investing in projects designed to strengthen its water supply.

"What we have to do when we don't know is we have to plan for everything," said Max Wilson, water resource management advisor for the City of Phoenix.

The city is constructing an advanced water purification facility in north Phoenix and planning additional water reuse projects. Officials are also pursuing an expansion of Bartlett Dam to capture and store more water from the Verde River system. Those projects come with a significant price tag.

Watch the full story in the video player above and an extended interview with Wilson below: