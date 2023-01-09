HOW TO WATCH: Gov. Hobbs' State of State address

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Newly elected Governor Katie Hobbs is planning on to give her first state of the state address Monday afternoon.

She took office on Monday, Jan. 2 after repeating the oath of office. This took place at the state capitol during the inaugural ceremonies.

Watch the full address live in the player below where KGUN 9 will stream the State of State address:

Gov. Hobbs previously served as the Secretary of State for Arizona from 2019 to 2023 after serving in the Arizona House of Representatives and Arizona Senate as minority leader.

According to her website, the Arizona native studied social work at the Northern Arizona University, where she eventually earned a master's degree.

Gov Hobbs' plans while serving as governor include:



Exempt diapers and baby formula from sales taxes

Implement a sales tax holiday on school supplies

Create refundable tax credit for career and technical education opportunities

Permanently expand child care assistance

Exempt over-the-counter medicines and feminine hygiene products from sales taxes

Create a $250 state-level Child Tax Credit

She also plans on securing and modernizing the Grand Canyon State's water supply. Gov. Hobbs hopes to achieve this through investing in infrastructure upgrades, as well as placing the "leadership needed" in the right places to conserve water appropriately.