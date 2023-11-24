Watch Now
WATCH: DPS Troopers wrangle bull off I-17 in north Phoenix

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday
Some DPS Troopers spent part of the overnight hours at the running of the bulls, Arizona style! A bull made its way onto I-17 near Jomax, and first responders had to corral the bull, and its friends, back safely away from the roadway.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Nov 24, 2023
PHOENIX — Some Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers had to join in the running of the bulls, Arizona style early Friday morning!

DPS says they were called to the area of I-17 and Jomax Road around 12:45 a.m. for the loose animal on the highway.

When troopers arrived, they found a lone bull that had escaped from the herd and was wandering on the highway.

The troopers turned cowboys got the bull back to the area where it had escaped from so it can continue on with the rest of its friends.

No one was hurt, but the troopers involved have quite a story to tell!

